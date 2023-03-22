Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel talk about kids

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. It is the second marriage for Dalljiet and Nikhil both. While the actress has a son, Jaydon, from her first marriage, her now-husband has two daughters from his previous marriage.
Dalljiet and Nikhil recently went live on Instagram, making their first appearance together since the photographs of their wedding went viral. During the conversation with fans, one of them asked whether the couple had plans to have more kids. They replied, “No guys, we already have three kids. Having children is expensive”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...