Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel talk about kids

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. It is the second marriage for Dalljiet and Nikhil both. While the actress has a son, Jaydon, from her first marriage, her now-husband has two daughters from his previous marriage.

Dalljiet and Nikhil recently went live on Instagram, making their first appearance together since the photographs of their wedding went viral. During the conversation with fans, one of them asked whether the couple had plans to have more kids. They replied, “No guys, we already have three kids. Having children is expensive”.