Sharmila Tagore returns to films after 11 years with 'Gulmohar'

Directed by Rahul Chittella, the movie Gulmohar stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar, along with Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga, in pivotal roles. A family drama, Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family, who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.
Sharmila Tagore, who is making a comeback to films with Gulmohar, says, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team Gulmohar—after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama.” — TMS
