Pooja Banerjee reveals the first picture of her baby girl

Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal have embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby girl on Saturday (March 12). Both took to their respective social media accounts to share the first picture of their daughter. In the picture, the baby’s hand is wrapped around her father’s finger.

For the caption, Sandeep wrote, “This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words; we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo.” Soon after, Aamna Shariff, Shail Anand and many more dropped heart emojis in the comments’ section.