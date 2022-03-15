Pooja Banerjee reveals the first picture of her baby girl

Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal have embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby girl on Saturday (March 12). Both took to their respective social media accounts to share the first picture of their daughter. In the picture, the baby’s hand is wrapped around her father’s finger.
For the caption, Sandeep wrote, “This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words; we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo.” Soon after, Aamna Shariff, Shail Anand and many more dropped heart emojis in the comments’ section.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...