Family venture: Shruti Haasan says she is collaborating with father Kamal Haasan for a ‘musical project’

Shruti Haasan, who is known for films such as Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, Gabbar is Back, Puli and is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, is all set to collaborate with her father, the legendary Kamal Haasan for a project.
The actress recently hosted an Ask Me Question session where one of her fan questioned her about any update on the project with her father.
Shruti said, “It’s a musical project and we are going to announce it very soon on what it is! I am really excited.”
Previously, the legendary actor gave the audience a hint about this project during an award function in Dubai and mentioned that Raaj Kamal Film International and Shruti Haasan were working on a new musical project.
Shruti had previously released two independent singles, Edge and She Is A Hero, which received appreciation from the audience. The actress is planning to release her third single soon.
Shruti will be seen playing a lead role in the much awaited Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire alongside Prabhas.
