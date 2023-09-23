Family venture: Shruti Haasan says she is collaborating with father Kamal Haasan for a ‘musical project’

IANS

Shruti Haasan, who is known for films such as Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, Gabbar is Back, Puli and is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, is all set to collaborate with her father, the legendary Kamal Haasan for a project.

The actress recently hosted an Ask Me Question session where one of her fan questioned her about any update on the project with her father.

Shruti said, “It’s a musical project and we are going to announce it very soon on what it is! I am really excited.”

Previously, the legendary actor gave the audience a hint about this project during an award function in Dubai and mentioned that Raaj Kamal Film International and Shruti Haasan were working on a new musical project.

Shruti had previously released two independent singles, Edge and She Is A Hero, which received appreciation from the audience. The actress is planning to release her third single soon.

Shruti will be seen playing a lead role in the much awaited Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire alongside Prabhas.