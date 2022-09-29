Famous host Graham Norton, returns to the screen with the 30th season of The Graham Norton Show. It is all set to premiere in India on October 1 on Lionsgate Play, with weekly drops. Among the stellar guest line-up for this new season is Oscar-winning star of Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek, who will be promoting his new comedy mystery film Amsterdam, Hollywood scream-queen Jamie Lee Curtis, and Lydia West, known for their acclaimed drama It’s a Sin, and pop superstar Robbie Williams, who will perform his new single, Lost.