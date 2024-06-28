Fan frenzy for Kalki 2898 AD

As the much-awaited Prabhas-starrrer Kalki 2898 AD hit the theatres on Thursday, fans flocked cinema halls in various parts of the country, some of them as early as 5 am! Many could be seen in a celebratory mood dancing to the beats of the dhol. People also put up cut-outs and posters of Prabhas.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.