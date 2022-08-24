Farida Dadi joins Appnapan

Sony Television’s family drama Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan will get to see how Nikhil becomes the quintessential ‘knight in shining armour’ and gets Pallavi’s house back much to the delight of Pallavi’s mother, Mrs Gulati, and the children.
While Pallavi is not okay with this situation but for the sake of her kids, she decides to stay with Nikhil in the house together as one big family.
Adding more twists but in a good way in Nikhil and Pallavi’s life will be Nikhil’s mother. Playing the role of Nikhil’s mother will be the veteran actress, Farida Dadi. Talking about her character, the veteran actress said, “I identify strongly with my character because she sees the best in people, just like I do. She has always been a huge advocate for her son Nikhil and Pallavi’s relationship and wished for them to be together, but sadly, things did not work out for them. Unaware of the turmoil that is currently erupting in her son and Pallavi’s lives, she becomes euphoric with joy when she sees them on TV and wants to travel to Meerut to be with them.”
