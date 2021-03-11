Fashion world’s darkest secrets revealed in Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons

The mind-blowing documentary Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons explores the rise and fall of the iconic brand. This docu-series will give you an inside edge into the business of fashion and its darkest secrets. The first episode of the three-part documentary explores the early days of the brand and the role of Les Wexner, the former CEO.

Les Wexner said, “Our mental model in building the Victoria’s Secret brand is Ralph Lauren. Today, if you talk about Ralph Lauren to men or to women virtually of any age, everybody knows what that brand means. I would venture to say that all of us in the room have a very clear sense of the personality of that brand. It’s vivid in your mind. Creating a brand is like making a movie. The series is set to stream on Lionsgate Play from August 12.