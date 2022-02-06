Boney Kapoor to kick off shoot for his third film with Ajith

Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Ajith-starrer starting March 9. A source says, “After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on March 9. The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale!”

Recently, the Bollywood bigwig became the only producer to achieve the challenge of completing five films during the pandemic. Among Boney Kapoor’s films that commenced and wrapped shoot in the middle of the pandemic are the Ajith-starrer Valimai, Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Mili .