FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week returns to Mumbai, to be held in October

PTI

Mumbai, May 16

The next season of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) will be held on ground in Mumbai from October 12-16, the organisers announced on Monday.

The fashion week is a collaboration between LFW — jointly organised by Lakme and RISE Worldwide — and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Earlier in March, the fashion gala was hosted for the first time in New Delhi as opposed to its traditional location Mumbai, keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said he is looking forward to the upcoming edition.

"The return to a physical format of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi, was a welcome change after the hybrid editions of the past two years. It gave the designers a chance to showcase their creativity, up close and personal with the audience.

"With the same energy from the success of the previous season, we are happy to announce that the event will be back for its next physical showcase in the month of October. Keeping the spirit of the collaboration between FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week, we are very excited to bring the event to Mumbai. This edition, like the previous ones, will continue to transcend geographical boundaries and welcome a mix of designers from across the country," Sethi said in a statement.

Lakme Head of Innovations Sumati Mattu said the fashion extravaganza has always fostered a community that drives forward innovation as well as growth and the upcoming season is sure to set new benchmarks.

"The March 2022 fully physical edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week was a showcase of Lakme, RISE and FDCI's grit and determination to help the beauty and fashion communities navigate through the new normal and put their best foot forward. We are extremely pleased to announce the return of the next edition of the event in Mumbai, after a glorious showcase in New Delhi," Mattu added.

According to RISE Fashion and Lifestyle Head Jaspreet Chandok, the team received "tremendous appreciation and support" from the industry for bringing back the fully physical edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in March in New Delhi.

"Much like the previous season, the upcoming edition will bring together the best of the physical and digital worlds, giving various stakeholders across the fashion community a world-class platform to showcase their creativity. We look forward to sharing more details about our plans for the upcoming edition, soon," Chandok said.