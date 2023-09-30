Feather in the cap: Shefali Shah nominated for the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023

Close on the heels of two nominations at the coveted International Emmys, Netflix India received another set of nominations at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023. The nominations include Best Actress in a Leading Role for Rajshri Deshpande, who delivered a widely acclaimed performance as the formidable Neelam Krishnamoorthy in the series, Trial By Fire which also received a Best Drama Series nod.

The International Emmy nominee Shefali Shah was chosen as the Indian selection for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, for her captivating performance of Shamshunissa in the dark-comedy Darlings. The docu-series The Romantics and the Netflix original anthology Lust Stories 2 were also nominated for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Feature Film, respectively.

Konkona Sen Sharma, director of Lust Stories 2 — Mirror, shared, “I’m thrilled that Lust Stories 2 — Mirror has received this nomination. The anthology explores the complexities of modern relationships.”

Rajshri Deshpande was elated too, “Being nominated at the Asian Academy Creative Awards is humbling.”