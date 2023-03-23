Fighting depression

Singer Ed Sheeran was plagued with suicidal thoughts after the death of his friends, Jamal Edwards and Shane Warne, within weeks of each other.

He was heartbroken by the February 2022 passing of music producer Jamal, the son of Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, who died after a cardiac arrest brought on by cocaine and alcohol. A month later, the death of his cricketer pal Shane Warne, aged, 52 left him feeling like he was “drowning” in his life-long fight with depression.

In an interview, the dad of two - who has daughters Lyra, two, and 10 month old Jupiter with his 30-year-old wife Cherry Seaborn - also talked about how he developed an eating disorder as he compared himself to toned pop-stars such as Justin Bieber.

He said, “My best friend died. And he shouldn’t have. I’ve always had real lows in my life. But it wasn’t really till last year that I actually addressed it. I felt like I didn’t want to live anymore. And I have had that throughout my life...You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing. And you can’t get out of it.” Sheeran added that being depressed made him feel ‘selfish’ as a father. He added, “No one really talks about their feelings where I come from. People think it is weird getting a therapist in England... But I think it’s very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent, and not feel guilty about venting.” — IANS