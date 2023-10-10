Filmmaker Martin Scorsese was not welcomed in Hollywood during his early career

Celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese is pleased with the influence he has had on other filmmakers, not just through his own work but by recommending movies made by other people.
“I’ve always considered myself a teacher more than a filmmaker. I’ve felt a sense of pride that I’ve influenced a couple of people not necessarily with my work, but by recommending films. And then from their films, I get inspired. It opens up a whole new world,” he said during a Q+A session at the London Film Festival hosted by Edgar Wright.
The Killers of the Flower Moon filmmaker also told how he struggled to be accepted in the industry even when he tried ‘to be a Hollywood guy’. He said, “They asked me to leave around 1978-79. And not just because of the filmmaking. We were younger, and I was going through teenage rebellion at the age of 27.”
