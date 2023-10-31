ANI

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty celebrated 15 years of his comedy film Golmaal Returns, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade by sharing the poster of the film on Instagram. Alongside, he wrote, “Fun again...15 years of Golmaal Returns.”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is a remake of the 1989 Marathi film Pheka Pheki. It is the second instalment in the Golmaal film series. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2008.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is all set to come up with his cop drama Singham Again. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

