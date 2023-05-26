Filmmaker Santosh Sivan's thriller drama 'Mumbaikar' on way

Filmmaker Santosh Sivan's thriller drama, starring Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to bring a captivating and unconventional tale Mumbaikar, which spotlights the city of Mumbai and its many layers on OTT.
Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's bustling streets, Mumbaikar follows a hyper-linked plot structure, intertwining the lives of various unrelated characters. The film chronicles the journey of the key characters whose lives suddenly converge across multiple events that take place during a 24-hour period and subsequently change in the characters' perspectives towards the city and life itself. The thriller drama will stream from June 2 only on Jio cinema.
