Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur honoured with India Global Forum’s Special Award

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was honoured with the India Global Forum’s Special Award for Lifetime Contribution to UK-India relations at the recently concluded Fifth Annual UK-India Awards ceremony.

The award was presented in recognition of his dedication and efforts in strengthening bilateral relationship between the two nations. Kapur’s storytelling, understanding of both cultures, and body of work have had an impact on the global partnership. The event, held on June 29, brought together over 400 senior leaders from diverse sectors, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Shekhar Kapur’s movies Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age have done well and his most recent movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It? was recently nominated for nine British National Film Awards.