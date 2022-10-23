Films these days do not use songs to move its story forward. As film music has ended up becoming a mere marketing tool, experts rue the trend

Mona

Chandni, Dream Girl, Dil Chahta Hai... there were times when movie titles were derived from their songs. The entire album of a film would be a success and it would catapult the film to be a blockbuster. Maine Pyar Kiya, Mughal-E-Azam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha are some fine examples.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Music has always been the driving force in Hindi cinema. Lately, however, songs are being done away with except for a couple of tracks that either play in the background or when the credits roll. Is this one reason why movies have stopped doing good business at BO?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Gone are the days

Singer Jasbir Jassi, who has given hits like Laung Da Lashkara (Patiala House), feels that music is fading away. “Our film music was doing fine till about five years back. Tracks were strategically placed to facilitate the flow of the story. The content now is not ably supported by music.”

Dream Girl

He is happy that Punjabi music is still going strong. “Folk, Bhangra, love songs to sad numbers – there is a variety and one still gets to hear good melody. But film music has its own following. Sadly, it is losing its sheen and along with it, audiences,” says the singer.

The Kudi Gujarat Di hit-maker also says that lyricists are increasingly losing their position too. “In many films, music directors now either write or pass on their name as the lyricist for songs whose rights are bought. Also, not having one particular composer for a film is affecting the music scene,” he points out. “In most of the films either there are no songs or songs are taken from different composers. That fails to create an impact.”

Devdas

Independent identity

Music composer and singer Rochak Kohli talks of the changing scenario when music isn’t dependent on films anymore. “Time is evolving. Music no longer needs a film to work.” It wasn’t always the same though. He points out. “Earlier, the music industry was dependent on films. People waited that ‘film banegi toh music banega’. It ensured that there were those five or six selected music composers and about as many singers who lorded over the scene,” says the Pani Da Rang composer.

Rochak is glad that today most hit songs are from different languages – Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu – winning audiences the world over. However, he says that for any film to be a theatrical success, it needs strong music. “It’s the music that pulls the crowds to cinemas. Recently Brahmastra repeated this feat and earned audiences,” he avers.

Chandni

The widening gap

Not just the audience, the music fraternity too feels the increasing gap between films and its music. Musician Surajj, who recently composed the background score for Acting Ka Bhoot, says, “Now, songs are not story-specific but situation-specific.”

Not enough budget and time spent on creating a music score is the reason he lists for cinema not doing well. “Nowadays, much of a movie’s budget goes in stars’ fees. Enough money is spent in filming a song, but not on the audio,” says Surajj, who further blames the copy culture. “Composers are today asked to create a song in a particular way which restricts creativity,” says Surajj, narrating how Ram Teri Ganga Maili was written and made around one song, Ek Radha Ek Meera, given by Ravindra Jain to Raj Kapoor. “One misses that kind of dedication to music today!”

Commercially driven

Meghdeep Bose, who has produced music for Vishal-Shekhar for films like Vikram Vedha and Pathaan and also co-composed the background score for Brahmastra, says, “While the background score has retained its essence, the song albums are not being made but scouted for. Earlier, the story was given to the composer and songs were created in accordance with the situations,” points out Meghdeep. “Music now is used as a marketing tool and composers are under immense pressure to give a ‘hit’. Nothing wrong in this strategy but it misses the connect!

Playing favourites

Sun Sahiba Sun Pyaar Ki Dhun

I felt connected to Ram Teri Ganga Maili’s music, some pahadi touch, a bit of Punjabi, its music spoke to my heart. — Jasbir Jassi, singer

Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya

Brahmastra’s music is my favourite. It creates its own trend and is original. I would love to do such an album where music and film become one. — Rochak Kohli, music composer, singer

O Palan Hare Nirgun Aur Nyare

Lagaan still remains a reference point for trendsetting music. Right from folk to western classical to bhajan, the film’s songs made the audience bond with the characters. — Meghdeep Bose, music composer, producer

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

I am a huge fan of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ismail Darbar partnership. Both in Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, how integrally music fits into the story is just superb. — Surajj, composer