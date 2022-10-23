 Films these days do not use songs to move its story forward. As film music has ended up becoming a mere marketing tool, experts rue the trend : The Tribune India

Films these days do not use songs to move its story forward. As film music has ended up becoming a mere marketing tool, experts rue the trend

Films these days do not use songs to move its story forward. As film music has ended up becoming a mere marketing tool, experts rue the trend

Dil Chahta Hai



Mona

Chandni, Dream Girl, Dil Chahta Hai... there were times when movie titles were derived from their songs. The entire album of a film would be a success and it would catapult the film to be a blockbuster. Maine Pyar Kiya, Mughal-E-Azam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha are some fine examples.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Music has always been the driving force in Hindi cinema. Lately, however, songs are being done away with except for a couple of tracks that either play in the background or when the credits roll. Is this one reason why movies have stopped doing good business at BO?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Gone are the days

Singer Jasbir Jassi, who has given hits like Laung Da Lashkara (Patiala House), feels that music is fading away. “Our film music was doing fine till about five years back. Tracks were strategically placed to facilitate the flow of the story. The content now is not ably supported by music.”

Dream Girl

He is happy that Punjabi music is still going strong. “Folk, Bhangra, love songs to sad numbers – there is a variety and one still gets to hear good melody. But film music has its own following. Sadly, it is losing its sheen and along with it, audiences,” says the singer.

The Kudi Gujarat Di hit-maker also says that lyricists are increasingly losing their position too. “In many films, music directors now either write or pass on their name as the lyricist for songs whose rights are bought. Also, not having one particular composer for a film is affecting the music scene,” he points out. “In most of the films either there are no songs or songs are taken from different composers. That fails to create an impact.”

Devdas

Independent identity

Music composer and singer Rochak Kohli talks of the changing scenario when music isn’t dependent on films anymore. “Time is evolving. Music no longer needs a film to work.” It wasn’t always the same though. He points out. “Earlier, the music industry was dependent on films. People waited that ‘film banegi toh music banega’. It ensured that there were those five or six selected music composers and about as many singers who lorded over the scene,” says the Pani Da Rang composer.

Rochak is glad that today most hit songs are from different languages – Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu – winning audiences the world over. However, he says that for any film to be a theatrical success, it needs strong music. “It’s the music that pulls the crowds to cinemas. Recently Brahmastra repeated this feat and earned audiences,” he avers.

Chandni

The widening gap

Not just the audience, the music fraternity too feels the increasing gap between films and its music. Musician Surajj, who recently composed the background score for Acting Ka Bhoot, says, “Now, songs are not story-specific but situation-specific.”

Not enough budget and time spent on creating a music score is the reason he lists for cinema not doing well. “Nowadays, much of a movie’s budget goes in stars’ fees. Enough money is spent in filming a song, but not on the audio,” says Surajj, who further blames the copy culture. “Composers are today asked to create a song in a particular way which restricts creativity,” says Surajj, narrating how Ram Teri Ganga Maili was written and made around one song, Ek Radha Ek Meera, given by Ravindra Jain to Raj Kapoor. “One misses that kind of dedication to music today!”

Commercially driven

Meghdeep Bose, who has produced music for Vishal-Shekhar for films like Vikram Vedha and Pathaan and also co-composed the background score for Brahmastra, says, “While the background score has retained its essence, the song albums are not being made but scouted for. Earlier, the story was given to the composer and songs were created in accordance with the situations,” points out Meghdeep. “Music now is used as a marketing tool and composers are under immense pressure to give a ‘hit’. Nothing wrong in this strategy but it misses the connect!

Playing favourites

Sun Sahiba Sun Pyaar Ki Dhun

I felt connected to Ram Teri Ganga Maili’s music, some pahadi touch, a bit of Punjabi, its music spoke to my heart. — Jasbir Jassi, singer

Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya

Brahmastra’s music is my favourite. It creates its own trend and is original. I would love to do such an album where music and film become one. — Rochak Kohli, music composer, singer

O Palan Hare Nirgun Aur Nyare

Lagaan still remains a reference point for trendsetting music. Right from folk to western classical to bhajan, the film’s songs made the audience bond with the characters. — Meghdeep Bose, music composer, producer

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

I am a huge fan of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ismail Darbar partnership. Both in Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, how integrally music fits into the story is just superb. — Surajj, composer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

8
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

9
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM