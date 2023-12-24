Juhi Singh Bajwa, who is seen in the show Aaina, talks about her role

How did you bag this role?

The opportunity to be part of Aaina unfolded through auditions, discussions with the creative team, and a shared understanding of the character and storyline. The script resonated with me, and the vision for the show aligned with my artistic sensibilities, making it a project I was eager to embrace.

How did you prepare for your role?

To prepare for the dynamic role of Pankaja, I took a comprehensive approach. Through script readings, discussions with the director, and immersing myself in the character’s world, I aimed to bring out Pankaja’s lively and fun-loving nature, as well as her penchant for luxury. It was about finding the right balance to portray a multi-faceted character authentically.

What can viewers expect from the show?

Viewers can expect a roller coaster of emotions and unexpected twists as Aaina unfolds the love triangle between Pankaja, Niharika Chouksey’s character, and Farman Haider. The complex dynamics will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

What unique elements do you bring to this project?

Aaina differs from my previous shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Yeh Hain Chahatein with its unique storyline and character dynamics. The project brings a fresh perspective to the table, exploring intricate relationships between cousins. My experience in Aaina is distinct, and I bring a new energy and perspective to this captivating project.

The show is based around the relationship between two cousin sisters. How did you build a chemistry with your co-star Niharika Chouksey to portray the authentic bond between your characters?

Building a chemistry with Niharika Chouksey was a collaborative effort. We spent time off screen to understand each other’s dynamics, fostering a strong bond that translated seamlessly on to the screen. Trust and communication were pivotal in portraying the authentic and nuanced relationship between our characters.

What do you think sets this show apart?

Aaina quickly resonated with the audience due to its relatable characters, intricate storytelling, and unexpected twists. The show’s ability to explore the complexities of relationships, coupled with stellar performances, sets it apart and has created a unique connection with viewers in a short span of time.