Bharti Singh celebrates son Laksh's six-month birthday

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy Laksh Limbachiyaa aka Gola in April this year. The couple has been sharing his adorable pictures and videos on the social media and YouTube channel.

As Laksh turns six months old, Bharti and her cute son Laksh aka Gola cut a cocomelon themed cake to celebrate the special occasion. Gola looks adorable in an orange kurta.

#bharti singh #YouTube