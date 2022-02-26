Mirchi announces chat show 'Shape of You' with Shilpa Shetty

Mirchi has announced a new show Shape of You, which will be hosted by Shilpa Shetty. This first-of-its-kind talk show on celebrity fitness journeys will be available on the channel Filmy Mirchi. Each episode will showcase Shilpa Shetty in candid conversations with a new B-town celebrity, talking about how they have transformed mentally and physically, from the time they debuted till the present day. The show will also talk about their workout routines, fitness mantras and more. Through Shape of You fans get a sneak-peak into the lives of their favourite celebrities, and get up close and personal about their secret tips and tricks to stay fit.
Shilpa says, “My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew after my first child was born. Over time I have realised the importance of health and fitness in my life, and I want to play a catalyst in people’s lives.” The star-studded series will feature popular artistes from the industry, including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandes, Masaba Gupta, Badshah, Shehnaz Gill and more.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...