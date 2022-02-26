Mirchi announces chat show 'Shape of You' with Shilpa Shetty

Mirchi has announced a new show Shape of You, which will be hosted by Shilpa Shetty. This first-of-its-kind talk show on celebrity fitness journeys will be available on the channel Filmy Mirchi. Each episode will showcase Shilpa Shetty in candid conversations with a new B-town celebrity, talking about how they have transformed mentally and physically, from the time they debuted till the present day. The show will also talk about their workout routines, fitness mantras and more. Through Shape of You fans get a sneak-peak into the lives of their favourite celebrities, and get up close and personal about their secret tips and tricks to stay fit.

Badshah

Shilpa says, “My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew after my first child was born. Over time I have realised the importance of health and fitness in my life, and I want to play a catalyst in people’s lives.” The star-studded series will feature popular artistes from the industry, including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandes, Masaba Gupta, Badshah, Shehnaz Gill and more.