Shilpa Shetty goes live with the first episode of 'Shape Of You'

Fans of Shilpa Shetty have been inquisitive about Shape Of You ever since it was announced. Now, after all the waiting, the actress’ radio show has gone live. Shilpa invited Jacqueline Fernandez for the first episode of the show, which is strictly focused on fitness and health. During the episode, the two stars spilt the beans about their daily routine that keeps them in shape.

In the teaser dropped by Shilpa on Instagram, Jacqueline confessed wanting to be like the OG star in her 20s. Up next, Shilpa Shetty will talk to John Abraham, Masaba Gupta, Badshah, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet and many more stars in the upcoming episodes.