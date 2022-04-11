Fitness first...: Himanshi Khurana

Actress and model Himanshi Khurana went on to become a household name after her stint in Season 13 of the show Bigg Boss. The actress is a fitness enthusiast.

She says: “Fitness for me is being flexible and comfortable in my own body. Unfit people tend to face a lot of health problems and difficulties in carrying day-to-day activities, therefore being fit is very important”

She adds how important working-out is to her. She says, “Working out for me is very important. I work out regularly no matter what, even in my busy schedule I take out time to work out. I tend to skip my workout only when it is literally impossible but I try to make it up by following a proper diet.”

The actress further briefs about her diet and says: “My diet mostly consists of Indian food because it is very nutritious. We can get all the required nutrition and protein from Indian food.”

The actress concludes by giving out a message to the youngsters, “My only advice to motivate youngsters is to stay persistent and consistent. Make fitness a habit and not an option by exercising regularly.” — IANS