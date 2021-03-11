Kriti Sanon turns entrepreneur

Bachchhan Paandey actress Kriti Sanon, who started her Bollywood journey with Heropanti, has clocked eight years in the Hindi film industry. On the occasion, the actress made an announcement about embarking upon a new journey as an entrepreneur.

Kriti will soon be launching a fitness app called The Tribe after discovering her passion for fitness during the filming of her project, Mimi, where she had to undergo a physical transformation in order to look the part of a pregnant woman.

The actress took to her Instagram as she shared a picture with her team. She wrote in the caption, “They say your vibe attracts your tribe. I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that.” She continued in her caption, “Eight years ago, I started my journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry with the help of people who believed in me and gave me wings to fly! Today, eight years later, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project The Tribe.” — IANS