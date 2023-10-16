Five shows and films where Amit Sadh aced his character

Amit Sadh’s journey from television to films and now OTT has been commendable. He has showcased his acting prowess and versatility through his portrayal of various characters.

Let’s have a look at the top five performances where he truly brings his roles to life, making them feel incredibly real.

Duranga (ZEE5)

Duranga follows the story of Sammit Patel/Abhishek Banne and Ira Patel. When she begins investigating multiple murders, it leads her to discover some revelations about her husband’s twisted past. In the series, audiences only got a glimpse of Amit Sadh in the first season at the end where he wakes up from coma but in Season 2, we will see him in a grittier, more engaging and a complex role. Amit Sadh gets the nuances of the multi-layered negative character perfectly as he portrays the role of a twisted man. The second season will release soon on ZEE5.

Jeet Ki Zid (ZEE5)

Based on the life of a retired Indian Army Special Forces officer, Jeet Ki Zid has Amit Sadh portray the role of Major Deependra Singh Sengar. The series is about how he never loses hope even after a life-altering accident. Amit Sadh aces this character to perfection as he balances between diverse emotions like rage, hurt, helplessness, unwavering determination, willpower, and strength. He does justice to the character, brings a sense of realism and depth to it.

Kai Po Che! (Netflix)

Kai Po Che! is a heartwarming sports drama that follows the journey of three friends— Ishaan, Omi, and Govind as they dream of starting a sports academy. Amit Sadh’s portrayal of Omi is notable for its authenticity and emotional depth. He effectively depicts the character’s conflicts, dilemmas, and transformation throughout the film.

Breathe: Into the Shadow (Amazon Prime Video)

The story revolves around a 6-year-old girl who is kidnapped, and her father, Dr Avinash Sabharwal, who must make a difficult choice to save her. Amit Sadh’s portrayal of Kabir Sawant is intense, brooding, and emotionally charged. He effectively captures the character’s struggles and relentless pursuit of justice.

Barot House (ZEE5)

The film follows the Barot family as they face emotional turmoil after one of their daughters is murdered, leading to strained relationships. Amit Barot (Amit Sadh) suspects his 9-year-old son, adding a twist to the gripping plot. The actor effectively portrays the anguish, desperation, and determination of a father seeking justice.