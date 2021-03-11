Actor Sudhanshu Pandey shares a picture from the past

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is receiving a lot of love for his role of Vanraj Shah in the show Anupamaa. Recently, the actor shared a picture when he used to be a model. Sudhanshu also wrote, “Sometimes it’s good to remind yourself about where you started and where you have reached. So that when you look back, you look up, and thank God for everything. Forever grateful. The journey began then and continues till now; I can’t thank him enough.”

He added, “This photo is when I was barely 20-21 and already one of the top models in the country.” Later, actors Rahul Dev, Rajniesh Duggall, Rushad Rana, among others, praised Sudhanshu by dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments’ section.