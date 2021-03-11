Channa Mereya, a show set in Punjab, will soon air on Star Bharat

Star Bharat is set for a new fiction series titled Channa Mereya. The show is based on the concept of love and fondness for cooking! Set in Punjab, it stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead. Karan will play the role of Aditya, a 27-year-old, who aspires to be one of the world’s biggest hoteliers. Niyati Fatnani, on the other hand, will play the role of Jinni, a vivacious girl who is full of life. Jinni and her family run a dhaba in Amritsar.

About the show, Niyati says, “I’m very excited to play Jinni, who lives in her own chaotic bubble. Her entire family runs a dhaba in Amritsar that is extremely popular due to Jinni ke haathon ka swaad, and it’s not just the food Jinni serves but also the affection she shares with the customers. She is looking for something beyond her culinary abilities. She’s like a bright star, always shining and spreading light. I hope the audience will like the show.”