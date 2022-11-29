Football fan

Actor Zain Imam, a huge fan of football, is in Qatar to witness the ongoing FIFA World Cup live. He is a Ronaldo fan, but believes that Argentina, Brazil and France have a higher chance of winning than Ronaldo’s team — Portugal.
He shares, “People have an emotional connection with FIFA and they keenly look forward to it. As it is Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, I would not miss it for the world.” Zain roots for a final between Portugal and Argentina, which he says would be a paisa vasool moment to watch.
