For Rohitashv Gour, 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai' has been a learning experience

IANS

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says he has learnt a lot over the years. “As an actor, I learnt the dialogues that we get in the script and the punches, and how to enact those with correct timing for the audiences so that they laugh at every dialogue and don’t miss the fun.”

He added: “Another thing I have learnt is how talking slowly can make people laugh and it is an art. This trend was left behind and everyone was doing comedy at a fast pace, but in Bhabiji I broke the trend and even the director and writer said that we should do comedy at a slow pace.” There was a time while doing the show when Rohitashv was going through a rough patch in his personal life, but still finished his work commitments.

“Troubles are common to everyone. When my father died, I was shooting and at the back of my mind was remembering him, but I focused on my comic timing as I had to deliver my dialogues with dedication,” he added.

A show like this that makes people laugh without double meaning jokes is rare. “We should not do much of preaching in comedy and talk about today’s time. If we don’t match the standards, then people will not focus on you,” he explained.