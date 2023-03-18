Former actress Sana Khan is pregnant and she revealed the same in a video with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. It’s the couple’s first child together. The Jai Ho actress had stopped working in the film industry after marrying Anas back in 2020.

The husband also informed that the baby is due by June this year. Sana shared, “I am looking forward to it. It’s a different journey altogether. I cannot wait to hold the baby in my arms.” — TMS