Four actors who will be seen in the upcoming courtroom dramas

OTT and films have been buzzing with courtroom dramas, the most recent ones being Kajol-starrer The Trail and Yami Gautam’s OMG 2. Here are five actors who will be seen playing lawyers in upcoming movies and series based on courtroom dramas.

Three cheers

Illegal 3: Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi will be seen in the third season of Illegal. The show, which also stars Piyush Mishra and Neha Sharma, will primarily be shot in Mumbai and Delhi. Akshay’s character is called Akshay Jaitley, who is the son of a criminal lawyer in the film as well as a lawyer in the series.

Big move

Section 84, Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan recently finished shooting his project, Section 83, which is a courtroom drama. Section 84 was written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who had also directed Te3n and The Girl On The Train.

Team work

A Legal Affair, Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi will be seen playing a lawyer in A Legal Affair, the official adaptation of the Korean series, Suspicious Partner. The show also stars Barkha Singh and Kunal Thakur. The show is based on a lawyer and his associates and the affair they have.

Fourth phase

Criminal Justice 4: Pankaj Tripathi

According to the industry buzz, there will soon be Criminal Justice 4, and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen reviving his character Madhav Mishra for the third time. The show will be out on Disney+Hotster.

#Yami Gautam