Fresh take: Deadloch

Prime Video released the official trailer and first-look images for the Australian series, Deadloch. Created, written, and executive produced by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan (Get Krack!n, The Katering Show), the first three episodes of Deadloch will premiere on June 2, with new episodes available each Friday leading up to the season finale on July 7.
“In Deadloch, the Kates have created a gripping mystery with their signature hilarious—and often biting—comedic tone masterfully weaved throughout,” said Sarah Christie, senior development executive at Prime Video Australia.
