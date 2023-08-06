Friday Night Plan is set to release on Netflixon September 1

The upcoming film Friday Night Plan focuses on life when you are growing up with a sibling. This journey of love and laughter has been directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar at Excel Entertainment. The film is set to stream on Netflix on September 1.
In the movie, Babil Khan plays the nerdy elder brother, and his character’s partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed by Amrith Jayan.
“Having a younger brother in real life, this film is relatable for me. It’s a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures,” says Babil Khan.
“It feels great to announce Friday Night Plan. It is a tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self-discovery. I enjoyed collaborating with Netflix and Excel Entertainment and hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on to the screens too,” says director Vatsal Neelakantan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Redevelopment of 508 railway stations: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 24,470 crore project
These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and UTs; 22 s...
In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held
These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...
Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot
Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...
Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge
villagers unanimous in their opinion that trouble would not ...
Indian authorities offer to fly home 'depressed' woman student from Hyderabad
Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the US to pursue MS from TRI...