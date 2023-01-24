Meiyang Chang celebrates Chinese New Year

Indian Idol 3-fame and actor Meiyang Chang celebrated Chinese New Year on Sunday (January 22) with friends Ridhi Dogra, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Abhijeet Sawant and others. Meiyang’s friend Gautam Hegde shared a long note on social media where he thanked Meiyang and his family for always celebrating the Chinese New Year with close friends from the television industry. He wrote, “To a man who I could not have even imagined to have crossed paths with, and now we have to meet and hug…Because we are neighbours, friends and pet lovers, and we like bad jokes and witty puns apart from a bunch of common friends.”

Gautam added, “But why does this annual celebration at his place something all of us look forward to? Toh aisa hai, ki we get awesome food made by aunty, and we get to spend time with the ever lovable, lively nani, who is one of the most beautiful women I have ever met. Soft speech, sharp memory, silver hair and her shining skin…Long live nani!”