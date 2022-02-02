Charrul Malik: From anchor to actor

You are doing two shows simultaneously. How is the experience?

It has been great! My role isn’t too central, so I can manage both shows at the same time. But I am happy that whenever my scenes are there, people watch and acknowledge. I never thought that I’ll play a role in such popular shows.

How is it working with the producers, Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli?

It is a blessing; it’s so much fun to work with them, we don’t get to interact much with Sanjay ji but Binaiferr ji is very friendly. She gives very good input and she is the reason why I got a chance to act. I’m very thankful that my producers trusted me.

What changes do you find in the industry?

The pandemic has changed quite a few things, but the industry is getting back to normal. The biggest change I’ve noticed is that newcomers are getting more chances.

What are your learnings from the pandemic?

I have turned an actor from an anchor, so there are a lot of learnings! My switch was very easy; there was no speed-breaker and I feel I’m very lucky. I also learnt that I should be more thankful to the people who are close to me.

Will you be a part of reality shows if offered?

I did get an offer for Bigg Boss last year, but I had a contract that’s why I was not allowed to take it up. If I get a chance again, I will do it. If you get a chance to do something where you think you can fit in, then you should do it.

Your name is in the Limca Book of Records; how?

My name is there in Limca Book of Records, as I am the only anchor in the world who interviewed Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh while skating, and it was live! I want to be ahead in everything I do.

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

I don’t think so much about the future, I’ve never done anything with planning, even when I switched from mainstream news to the entertainment industry it was an overnight decision. I live in ‘today’; I might always be prepared for tomorrow but never plan anything as such.

#bhabhi ji ghar par hai #happu ki ultan paltan