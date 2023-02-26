From being a junior artiste to playing lead roles, Rohit Suchanti shares his journey

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi’s lead actors, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, have become household names.

Rohit started his career in 2014 as a junior artist. In fact, Rohit is also known for his amazing weight loss journey, which helped him get better opportunities.

Rohit said, “I started my career as a junior artiste back in 2014. At first, it was challenging to get good roles and one of the reasons was my physique. So, I worked hard on myself. I always wanted to become an actor, so I had to work on my craft. I am not a person who quits. I like taking up challenges and hence I took every roadblock as a challenge. And here I am, giving my best every day to entertain my audience.”