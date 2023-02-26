From being a junior artiste to playing lead roles, Rohit Suchanti shares his journey

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi’s lead actors, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, have become household names.
Rohit started his career in 2014 as a junior artist. In fact, Rohit is also known for his amazing weight loss journey, which helped him get better opportunities.
Rohit said, “I started my career as a junior artiste back in 2014. At first, it was challenging to get good roles and one of the reasons was my physique. So, I worked hard on myself. I always wanted to become an actor, so I had to work on my craft. I am not a person who quits. I like taking up challenges and hence I took every roadblock as a challenge. And here I am, giving my best every day to entertain my audience.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...