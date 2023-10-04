“From Maqbool to Haider, our creative journey continues to evolve,” says Tabu on her bond with director Vishal Bhardwaj

IANS

Actress Tabu, who has reunited with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for spy thriller Khufiya, opened up on her bond with the latter, calling it truly exciting.

From the gripping narratives of Maqbool to Haider, this dynamic duo has consistently delivered unforgettable performances. Tabu shared, “I am delighted to join hands with Vishal Bhardwaj once again in Khufiya, and our collaboration with Netflix for this intriguing spy thriller is truly exciting. Vishal’s unique storytelling has always intrigued me, and Khufiya is no exception.”

On his part, Vishal said: “Tabu is undeniably an exceptional talent in the world of cinema. Her ability to immerse herself in diverse characters and bring them to life is truly awe-inspiring. In Khufiya, she once again proves her mettle by portraying the character brilliantly.”

Khufiya marks an exciting departure from Vishal’s usual forte, known for his exceptional work in adapting classic literature and crafting dark, intense narratives set in rural landscapes. This time, he ventures into the realm of espionage with a spy thriller that promises to be a captivating. The film also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It will release on October 5 on Netflix.