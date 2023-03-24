Last seen in the web series 'Special Ops', Muzamil Ibrahim recently made his theatre debut with the play 'Baby Blues'. Here's a candid chat with him

From being a model to an actor to a theatre artiste, how will you sum up your journey?

Weird and exciting! Not many actors in India will do theatre once they have acted in a movie or TV series. Performing at Prithvi Theatre has been a dream since I became an actor. Happy that I got to express myself on stage.

Tell us more about the play Baby Blues…

Ila Arun and KK Raina are the directors, while it was written by Tammy Ryan. The story deals with postpartum depression.

What’s your role?

I play a husband burdened by work, a new-born child, and added responsibilities. He is a pillar of strength for his wife.

What were your preparations for it?

I read and followed a lot of British actors, who always pointed towards theatre in their conversations. I’m always improving my craft. I follow a strict timetable.

How was it to work with veterans like Ila Arun and KK Raina?

Both of them are institutions of learning. With them as teachers, it was a trip back to school. It has been a great learning curve.

Did you any stage fright?

Yes, I was very nervous. But onstage, the nerves eased out as my character took over. I focused on my co-actor and not the audience.

Why have you not featured on OTT platforms after Special Ops?

After Special Ops, I raised the bar. There have been offers on many platforms, but I have to take my time and reflect before taking on a new role.

When is Special Ops 2 starting?

It will begin very soon; fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season.

What is keeping you away from television?

I can’t align my sensibility with TV just because of money. The only time I have been close to signing anything was for an Abbas Tyrewala directorial. It was an adaptation of a Turkish show, but unfortunately that didn’t work.