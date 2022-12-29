 From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock to furor over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Pathaan, here are events that made headlines in 2022 : The Tribune India

From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock to furor over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Pathaan, here are events that made headlines in 2022

From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock to furor over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Pathaan, here are events that made headlines in 2022

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock



Many national and international controversies became part of our daily lives in 2022. Here’s a list of top news makers of the year…

Jacqueline Fernandez & Sukesh Chandrashekar

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

This will go down in the history of Academy Awards as one of the most controversial acts. The Will Smith slap-gate incident was highly condemned but it also highlighted Jada Pinkett Smith’s fight with Alopecia. Memes were flying left, right and centre. Nicole Kidman’s reaction to this matter was duly noted.

Poster of Kaali

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster for her film Kaali on social media, which sparked a controversy. The depiction of Maa Kaali smoking a cigarette in this poster offended people’s sensibilities. The poster also showed the star portraying the Goddess, holding a trishul in one hand and the LGBTQ pride flag in the other. Many complaints were filed against the filmmaker but she stood her ground.

Johnny-Amber defamation trial

Amber heard & Johnny Depp

There was so much drama in this case that a two-part documentary, titled Johnny vs Amber, is announced to give an insight on what went wrong in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage. The trial was made public and Virginia civil jury ruled in favour of Depp, after finding out that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements but that she’d done so with “actual malice”— a higher threshold for cases involving public figures. Jurors concluded Depp should receive more than $10 million.

Conman Sukesh’s link with B-town

Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi came under the scanner of ED when Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar came into the open. The controversy didn’t die down the entire year. Both the actresses were summoned by ED multiple times and most recently, Nora Fatehi filed a complaint against Jacqueline alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for “malicious reasons” and to destroy her career. The case is still on while Jacqueline has been granted bail.

Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot

Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire by going naked for the photoshoot of an international magazine. It all started when Ranveer shared the pictures on his Instagram handle. Sitting on a Turkish rug, lying naked on it, striking different poses, the actor looked comfortable in his skin but sure made many raise eyebrows in the country. Few went on to register a case against the actor for obscenity.

The Kashmir Files vs IFFI jury

The Kashmir Files

In the month of November, The Kashmir Files landed in a controversy because the IFFI jury head, Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker and India’s guest at the festival, called the film a ‘vulgar propaganda film inappropriate for an artistic competitive section’. Many had asked for Nadav’s apology but he stood by his words. The filmmaker was later on backed by other jury members of IFFI.

Boycott trend for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

The impact of boycott trend was witnessed by Bollywood when Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha failed at box office in India, although the film did great in foreign countries. The film is an official adaptation of 1994 American film Forrest Gump. Aamir returned to the silver screen after almost four years. The scale of the film, its Rs 180 crore budget and Aamir’s stardom meant much was expected of the film but due to the boycott calls, it only made Rs 69.92 gross India collection.

Pathaan song row

A still from Besharam Rang

The latest film to receive a backlash from the boycott Bollywood brigade is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan. People objected to Deepika’s saffron-hued bikini in the song Besharam Rang and within no time, ‘ban the film’ started trending. While the makers chose to remain silent, SRK indirectly addressed the row as he talked about the “narrowness of view” plaguing social media during the inaugural session of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Brand Connect

Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Weight Loss [Beware Scam Website ] Trisha Yearwood Gummies Where To Buy Let's Keto Gummies AU Fake Or Trusted?

2
Trending

2 Indian passengers get into scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata flight; video goes viral

3
Punjab

Modi, Yogi pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary

4
Nation

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore

5
Entertainment

Note with name of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan scribbled on it recovered from set where Tunisha Sharma died, Mumbai police tell court

6
Punjab

Don't personify Gurus, families: SGPC to schools

7
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

8
Himachal

Alert in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama’s visit: Bihar Police detain Chinese woman

9
Nation

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

10
Haryana

No vehicles to be permitted on MG Road in Gurugram on New Year's Eve

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

India makes negative covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...

CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...

Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-linked deaths in Uzbekistan

Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan

Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...

Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...

IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air launched missile

IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile

Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...


Cities

View All

Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Between cold & curtailment, homeless people on horns of dilemma in holy city

Tributes to freedom fighter Dr Diwan Singh Kalepani

Year saw more political activities, less development works in city

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

152% jump in traffic challans in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration to again ask Punjab, Haryana to declare eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake

School, dispensary run amid pyre smoke at Kharar's Rani Majra village

Work on Sarangpur centre put on hold

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

NRI funds being returned, says Punjab Govt

No focus on shortage of staff in primary schools, rue teachers

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala, Kali Bein still choked, Kanjli headed for revival

Rahul Gandhi to tour Punjab for 9 days: Congress

70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, ~405 cr spent

70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, Rs 405 cr spent

Work on ROB at rly crossing near grain market to start soon

Illicit liquor seized, man held

Man posing as saint dupes couple of 28 tola gold in Jagraon

Scrap dealer robbed of Rs 15K at gunpoint

Man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Patiala man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Dairy, Heritage Street projects fail to take off

Play highlighting Sahibzadas’ sacrifice staged at Kheri Manian

Punjabi varsity archery team lift overall trophy

Government schools in district lack fire safety equipment