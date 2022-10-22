Fun intended: Sanjay Dutt reveals why Ranveer can’t play his Khal Nayak character

It was complete dhamaal in the latest episode of Amazon miniTV’s weekly comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai as Sanjay Dutt defended himself quite well against the atrangi ilzaam barrage unleashed by Riteish Deshmukh.

In sync with his swag and goofy nature, the Lage Raho Munnabhai superstar took the help of his friend, whom we all know as Baapu, in defending the funny-yet-absurd accusations. Sanju Baba was also seen shaking a leg with his friend and Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh and that was among the highlights of the episode.

Adding to the fun moments of the episode, Varun Sharma while having a conversation with Sanjay Dutt asked him: “Agar Khal Nayak ka remake bane toh inn mein se kaunse actor koaapka role nahi karna chahiye—Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor ya Vicky Kaushal?”

Leaving everyone in splits with his response, Sanjay Dutt said, “Ranveer Singh, woh aaj kal kapade nahin pehnta hai.” Sanjay Dutt was also reminded of Arshad Warsi as he found a new and khoobsurat Circuit in comedian Sugandha Bhosale on the show. Dressed in a glossy black kurta and sunglasses, Sugandha as Circuit, charms Sanjay Dutt and he quips: “Itna khoobsurat Circuit aaj hi dekha maine.”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of a public prosecutor and defense lawyer, respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities.

Streaming for free only on Amazon miniTV. — IANS