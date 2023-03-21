Neel, Karan and Saurabh Ghadge entertain on the show By Invite Only

Amazon miniTV recently released the third season of the celebrity chat show By Invite Only. The latest episode saw three popular names tickle the audiences’ funny bone - Neel (Just Neel Things), Karan (Focused Indian), and Saurabh Ghadge.
Host Renil asked the trio, ‘Which actress would you like to act with?” To this, Saurabh blushingly said, “I had a huge crush on Parineeti Chopra when I was in school.” On being asked what their dating app bio would be, Neel answered, “Pehle Istemal Kare, Phir Vishwas Kare”. He also talked about his wife and how she liked to stay away from limelight. He said, “Even if I click a very aesthetic photo of her, she would react by saying ‘no social media’.”
