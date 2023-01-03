Fur babies on sets of Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite due to its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal. The cast of the show has been shooting intense scenes and with that, it gets a little stressful for everyone. However, actors Krishna Kaul, Kushagra Nautiyal and Pulkit Bangia (Aryan Khanna) often bring their fur babies on the sets, which really brighten up the mood of everyone.

Krishna said, “I recently became a pet parent of a dog and named him Flash. And to spend a maximum amount of time with Flash I bring him to the sets.” She continued, “Other than me, Kushagra and Pulkit also bring their female dogs, Nunna and Penny. After reaching the set, we just leave them there and everyone entertains them. In between shoots, we just try to play with them, and it genuinely lightens up our mood. Even some of the members of the cast, who are not really ‘dog person’ have formed a bond with them. In fact, my co-actor Aparna loves Flash. I believe that no matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich.”