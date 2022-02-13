Kangan Baruah on her role in Sab Satrangi

Actress Kangan Baruah has joined the cast of Sony SAB’s new show Sab Satrangi. She is seen in the role of Gargi, a headstrong woman.
Talking about the role, Kangan says, “I’m in awe of Gargi. She is like an onion, when you start dissecting her, her layers start to peel off and you start loving the character all the more.”
The actress adds, “I share a lot of common ground with her, she is actually closest to what I am as a person. A small-town girl exuberating confidence and self-esteem is what the world needs to see now, and I am so happy that I get a chance to portray it. Sony SAB is too kind to create and paint such shows with such strong messaging that immediately gives that khushiyonwali feeling, and I am happy to be a part of this family.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...