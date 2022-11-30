Gaurav Amlani on playing the role of Khanderao

Sony Entertainment Television’s period drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai has kept the viewers intrigued with the inspiring tale of the legendary queen, Ahilyabai Holkar. The show has brought forth the journey of a woman, who made positive contributions towards the welfare of the people with her father-in-law’s support, Malhar Rao Holkar (Rajesh Shringarpore). The audience is set to witness another chapter of her life, as she stands alongside Khanderao (Gaurav Amlani) in the battle of Kumher.

Gaurav shares, “I genuinely feel blessed to have got an opportunity to play a character like Khanderao Holkar, who has so many layers to him. Shooting for the sequence where Khanderao leaves for this tough battle was a very emotional and challenging moment for me. Playing his character has been an enriching experience for me.”