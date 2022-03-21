Gaurav Bajaj on playing a Sikh in Choti Sarrdaarni

The show Choti Sarrdaarni recently witnessed the exit of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi which led to a major twist in the plot. Post that, Amandeep Sidhu has been confirmed to play the new female lead. There is going to be a new entry of actor Gaurav Bajaj as the male lead in the show as well.
Talking about his role, Gaurav says, “This is one character which is really close to my heart because I will be playing the role of a Sardar. The immense love and respect that I have for the community and the turban can’t be explained in words.”
He adds, “I have already done mock shoots and will start shooting next week. There is an outdoor shoot as well in Himachal Pradesh. My last show Meri Gudiya would have continued if it didn’t have to face the lockdown. Since that time, I was weighing my work options and when this offer came, I said a yes. I am happy to be a part of this show. I wanted to do something really nice and this gives me that opportunity.”
