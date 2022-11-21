Gaurav S. Bajaj to star in ‘Janam Janam Ka Sath’

Janam Janam Ka Sath is a family drama that recently went on air on Dangal TV. Interestingly, actor Gaurav S. Bajaj plays a double role in it. He shares, “The title itself says a lot about the story. It is about the connection of past and present life. There were many co-stars on the show that I was connected with personally. I had also worked with some of them twice or thrice during my earlier projects. So, working with everyone in this show feels amazing.”

Talking about his reincarnation in the show, Gaurav explains how he plays both a king and a prince. He adds, “The king’s heydey was 70 years ago, while the prince lives in the modern times. The king is the grandfather of the prince, and I enact both the roles. As grandfather, I ruled a lot of villages in Rajasthan, but in the present I play a prince who is taking care of family heritage.”

Janam Janam Ka Sath’s outdoor shoot was filmed in Jodhpur. He says, “Shooting there was fun. We used to pack up early and have a gala dinner. The street food was amazing. The local delicacies were enjoyed over many cherished conversations.”