Gaurav Wadhwa, who play Dr Keertan Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, talks about the show

What was your first thought about the title, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti?

When I heard the title, Lord Shiva’s name was the first thing that came to my mind, and that’s when I thought that this would be a very interesting concept in a modern way, so I wanted to be a part of it.

Can you provide some details about your character in the show?

I am playing the character of Dr Keertan Kashyap, who is the son of Mandira. He is stubborn. Once, he decides what he wants to achieve, he doesn’t stop and will do anything to achieve it.

How much do you personally relate to your character in the series?

Personally, I don’t relate to the character at all, and this is the third time I’m playing a part with grey shades. Also, I am excited to play the role of a doctor.

How was it collaborating with Prateek Sharma on this project?

I’m lucky that I’m working with Prateek ji, and he thought I would be a good fit for this character. I’m trying my best to play this role perfectly.

How was the experience of shooting in Banaras?

Yes, and the first few days were shot there. It gave me a reason to visit the city for the first time. It was a lovely experience.

Is there any interesting incident from the sets that you would like to share?

There is no incident as such, but I would like to share that when I went to Banaras, it was so hot and we were shooting in an open air. I was sweating, but when I saw the broadcast, nobody could say that we were not comfortable and that shooting conditions were unbearable. But at the end of it, we all enjoyed it a lot.