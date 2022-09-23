Nothing can be worse than what we've been through, says Gauri Khan on the show Koffee With Karan Season 7

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan recently talked about her eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. However, he got a clean chit from the NCB this year. Gauri addressed the issue on her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7.
Without taking her son’s name, Karan said: “It’s been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly.”
Gauri replied: “Yes, as a family, I think nothing can be worse than what we’ve just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space, where we feel loved by everyone… And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...