Nothing can be worse than what we've been through, says Gauri Khan on the show Koffee With Karan Season 7

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan recently talked about her eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. However, he got a clean chit from the NCB this year. Gauri addressed the issue on her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Without taking her son’s name, Karan said: “It’s been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly.”

Gauri replied: “Yes, as a family, I think nothing can be worse than what we’ve just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space, where we feel loved by everyone… And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.” — IANS