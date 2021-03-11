Gautam Gulati and NyraBannerjee star in new track ‘Jaana Hai TohJaa’

Mohammed Irfan, who has some of the most melodious tracks under his belt, released his latest single Jaana Hai Toh Jaa recently. The track, featuring TV actors Gautam Gulati and Nyra Bannerjee, follows the story of a couple whose love story doesn’t end well and highlights the pain that comes along with love. The song captures emotions we all have experienced in some ways or the other and is bound to strike a chord with the audiences.

Commenting on the song, Mohammed Irfan says, “Jaana Hai Toh Jaa is a very passionate song. It is very different from what we have always heard. Kumaar ji has written this song wonderfully well and the composition by Siddharth Kasyap is awesome. I’ve worked with Siddharth ji for the first time and it was a great experience. Gautam Gulati and Nyra Banerjee play their parts amazingly well in the video.”