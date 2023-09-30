Gautam Singh Vig gets nostalgic

While shooting an intense mela sequence in Color’ Junooniyatt, Gautam Singh Vig got nostalgic about his trip to such events as a kid.

Says Gautam, “Cinema has a magical way of connecting us to our past and while shooting the mela sequence in Junooniyatt, I was transported back to my childhood. Those memories of giant wheel rides, the excitement of winning chocolates, and the sheer joy of cotton candy are precious. Acting not only enlivens a story, but sometimes rekindles our most cherished experiences. I’m truly blessed to relive the most favourite part of my childhood through this show.”