Gautam Singh Vig gets nostalgic

While shooting an intense mela sequence in Color’ Junooniyatt, Gautam Singh Vig got nostalgic about his trip to such events as a kid.
Says Gautam, “Cinema has a magical way of connecting us to our past and while shooting the mela sequence in Junooniyatt, I was transported back to my childhood. Those memories of giant wheel rides, the excitement of winning chocolates, and the sheer joy of cotton candy are precious. Acting not only enlivens a story, but sometimes rekindles our most cherished experiences. I’m truly blessed to relive the most favourite part of my childhood through this show.”
