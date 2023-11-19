Gautam Singh Vig joins Udaariyaan cast as Jordan from Junooniyatt

IANS

Gautam Singh Vig will step aboard the romantic drama show Udaariyaan in a cameo, reprising the role of Jordan from Junooniyatt.

Talking about his cameo in Udaariyaan, Gautam said, “Joining the cast of this popular show Udaariyaan is a true blessing. I have had the privilege of being part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s vision through Junooniyatt. Being part their another popular television project Udaariyaan just shows me the extent of their passion to entertain the audiences.

The actor said, “I’m excited to contribute to Udaariyaan’s storyline especially because the romantic drama has been capturing the hearts of the viewers since the time it started. In this special week, I will be seen as Jordan. The best part of joining this show is that I get to essay a character the audiences have loved immensely. My entry promises to shake up the dynamics of the plot, bringing a twist to the lives of Aasmaa and Armaan.” Udaariyaan airs on Colors.